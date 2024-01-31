Elmo's wellness check on X sheds light on mental health crisis as netizens share how they really feel

An innocent social media post recently went viral, revealing a hidden mental health crisis. On Monday, the iconic Sesame Street character, Elmo, asked people how they were doing on X, formerly Twitter. Just within hours, the post went viral, with people “trauma-dumping” on the platform. From celebrities to official brand pages, thousands of social media users chimed in to share their true emotions and constant feelings of despair. Elmo checks in with people over how they are doing, the overwhelming trauma-filled responses urge Sesame Street to share mental health resources(Getty Images)

Elmo asks 'how's everyone doing?'

The post shared on January 29, which reads, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” has amassed over 173 million views so far. Numerous famous figures opened up about their feelings along with other netizens. One user wrote, “Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life.”

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The staggering number of people feeling misery on a daily basis or not having a sense of fulfilment in their lives strikes a concern over how commonly brushed off mental health is. Award-winning journalist David Leavitt revealed, “Elmo I’m suffering from existential dread over here.” YouTuber Steven McInerney wrote, “The world is burning around us, Elmo.”

t Even A-listers and musicians shared trauma-filled responses. Rapper T-Pain wrote, “I’m just looking for somebody to talk to and show me some love if you know what I mean.” Meanwhile, The West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler shared, “Resisting the urge to tell elmo that i am kinda sad.”

Sesame Street official page shares mental health check resources

After an unprecedented outpour of despair by thousands of people, the official X, formerly Twitter page for Sesame Street, shared mental health and wellness resources. “Thank you, @Elmo, for checking in with a reminder for us to pause and take a mindful moment to focus on how we’re feeling. For #EmotionalWellbeing resources and more, visit @SesameWorkshop: sesame.org/mentalhealth,” the post read.

Elmo says he loves everyone

In a separate post, the red furry friend told those dealing with mental health problems that Elmo loves them. The iconic character also expressed his relief for checking in with people.

Elmo's message reads, “Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing.”