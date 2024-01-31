How musicians take care of physical and mental health amid constant touring?

Sonu Nigam My job needs a fine balance of three aspects of well-being -- the prowess of my voice, fitness, and spiritual and mental well-being. Travelling is exciting, yet tough when it comes to maintaining food discipline. Given the kind of travel involved, there’s no guarantee you’d always get a healthy meal, so you must be creative and flexible. Sonu Nigam and Salim Merchant(Instagram)

I never miss a workout. In fact, when I am in a place that doesn’t have a gym, I do yoga and Surya Namaskar. As for mental sanity, that’s the toughest part. I have gone through a lot over the 33 years of being in Mumbai, had emotional breakdowns, witnessed my mother’s slow and sad departure to the other world... Yet, I worked and made sure I didn’t turn into an escapist.

My physical fitness routine primarily involves disciplined eating habits, focusing on nutritious meals and staying hydrated. I incorporate quick walks, short workouts with my trainer into my schedule, adapting them to the available time and space.

As far as mental health goes, I feel finding moments of solitude allows me to recharge and approach each performance with a fresh mind. I enjoy just sitting in solitude with my guitar and playing to myself. Also, visiting a temple before a gig makes me feel positive.

I focus a lot on proper sleep, as it is crucial for vocalists. Over the years, I’ve trained myself to sleep on flights, in the car and take short naps at hotels.

Hydration and consuming light food and fruits in the morning are essential for me while travelling. For my mental well-being, I believe in building strong bonds with my bandmates and laugh a lot.

Food wise, I load up on carbs and proteins. Every show day is my cheat day (laughs). My concerts are laden with workout, with all the jumping and running around on stage. I try to stay as hydrated as possible.

For me, the best way to unwind is by exploring new cities and using whatever free time I get to know the place and indulge in the local street food.

Over the years, I have figured out my pre-show agenda. I try to catch some sleep in the afternoon. Also, maun vrat (voice rest) helps me stay calm before a show. A quick workout post that and I’m set!

After the show, we (the band) often go for dinner and unwind. Since I have a very supportive wife, manager and band, there’s no stress. I love performing live and the positive reaction from the audience gives me so much joy and reassurance.

I hit the gym at least for 30 minutes every day, irrespective of where I am, as that really helps me feel good, physically and mentally. Even if I don’t get enough sleep, I land in the next city and catch some sleep.

I don’t skip my meals and try to eat my lunch and dinner on time. I also carry tablets for vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D2, vitamin K3 and selenium. To be on the road and play to different sets of crowds every day is a beautiful feeling. It’s very inspiring and therapeutic. It rejuvenates us to get back to the studio and make more music.

During back-to-back shows, we barely get any sleep as the schedule goes for a toss. For us, singers, our vocals are directly related to the kind of rest we get. Aap well-rested hote hain toh aapka galaa achha hota hai. Consecutive travel and shows also come with weather changes – aap aaj bahut thandi jagah pe hain, to kal bilkul garam.

So, that affects your health. Also, even if you try to catch some sleep, it doesn’t always happen as your sleep cycle gets disturbed due to the constantly changing geography. Fitness also suffers because I am not one of those who’d kill their sleep and go for a workout. But what makes this worthwhile is the beautiful feeling of being on stage. It is unmatched!

I try to make the most of the city where I am travelling to by indulging in local delicacies and this makes me happy. Imagine going to Rajasthan and not eating dal baati churma or not gorging on stuffed paranthas or chole bhature in Punjab.

Having said that, I try to keep a healthy balance. For my mental well-being, I constantly remind myself that I’m able to do what I love so much and to know that no matter what kind of day I’m having, or wherever in the world I am, I do my job and return home to my family.