YouTuber dies after friend punches him in the head during fight at party

A 23-year-old YouTuber allegedly died early Monday of injuries he sustained in a fisticuff at a party in Greater Noida’s Dankaur earlier in the day, police said, adding that two people have been taken into custody in connection with the case. While they were consuming alcohol, a fight broke out and when Deepak was trying to pacify the matter, someone punched him in the head, police said. (AFP/representational image)

Police said three hours after the fight, when the man’s condition suddenly started deteriorating, he was rushed to three hospitals one after the other and it was at the third hospital that he died of a blood clot in his head during treatment.

Dankaur, station house officer, Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “The deceased man was identified as Deepak Singh, a YouTuber and resident of Mohammadpur Village in Dankaur. He is survived by his parents, older brother, sister, and wife.”

Singh’s older brother Kamal Nagar said, “On Sunday around 11am, Deepak’s friend called him to play a cricket match at a nearby ground. After the match, they organised a party and during the party, a dispute broke out between the friends and Deepak sustained severe injuries after one of them punched him in the head and face. Around 7pm, Deepak’s friends Manish and Prince dropped him back at his home and fled the spot, without informing anyone at home that Deepak was injured.”

“After two or three hours, when his condition suddenly started deteriorating, we rushed Deepak to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to another hospital. When his condition did not improve, we rushed him to a third hospital where he died around 2.30am on Monday,” said Nagar, adding that Deepak was involved in tiffs with his friends Vijay and Yogendra in the past, and they were at Sunday’s party as well.

“Doctors informed us that he was injured with a heavy object as there was a blood clot of around five to six inches in his head,” said Nagar.

SHO Singh said, “During the investigation, it came to fore that accused Manish, 24, who is also a YouTuber, sold his channel to someone and organised a party at his home, where Deepak and his six friends joined him.”

“While they were consuming alcohol, a fight broke out and when Deepak was trying to pacify the matter, someone punched him in the head,” Singh said, adding that the reason for the fight has not been ascertained yet. The medical report, police said, indicated that Deepak has consumed liquor in excess that day.

The SHO said, “On a complaint by Deepak’s father, a case under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 308 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Manish, 24, Prince, 24, Vicky, 23, Vijay, 34, Yogendra, 25, Kapil, 23, and Minku, 25, at Dankaur police station on Monday.”

Further investigations are underway in the case.

Greater Noida, additional deputy commissioner of police, Ashok Kumar said, “Two suspects were taken into police custody and further investigations are underway in the case.”