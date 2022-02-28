Elmo's 'biggest fan,' a cute toddler, meets the Sesame Street character. Watch

As children, a lot of us often want to meet our favourite cartoon characters or people we can only see on our television screens. But rarely does that dream come true. In this video that was posted on Instagram and went quite viral, viewers can see how a little boy named Dylan, whose mom addresses him as ‘Elmo’s biggest fan,’ finally met his fictional hero! And this video has been winning hearts all over the Internet ever since.

The video opens to show how this little boy’s mother takes some time out in order to calm him down before he gets to meet Elmo from Sesame Street. After a successful pep talk, the child makes his way to the place where both Elmo and Cookie Monster, two of the most famous puppets from the show, can be seen standing. The toddler makes his presence known and calls out for Elmo. By the end of the video, he can be seen enjoying the company of the two characters.

“As a mom raising her 5 children in New York City, we are constantly taking advantage of all that NYC has to offer. This weekend @sesamestreetlive is back in NYC at the Hulu Theatre. To celebrate their return, The Empire State Building will be lit Red, Yellow, and Blue. Dylan and I got to tour the most famous building in the world and be a part of the lighting ceremony! And how cool is it that @elmo got to meet his biggest fan?” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable video.

The video was posted on Instagram on February 19 and has received more than 13,000 likes since then. The video has also accumulated several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this little child and his innocent and happy reaction towards Elmo and Cookie Monster.

“Oh my goodness this is too cute! Dylan I love your haircut,” reads a comment. “Omg!! My heart is full watching all of that love! This was the sweetest ever! Thanks for sharing,” wrote another individual, followed by a clapping, heart and heart-eyed face emojis. “Omg, this is absolutely adorable! Made my day,” posted a third.

