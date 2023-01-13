Kanye West marries Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in private ceremony: Report

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West has married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, a report said. According to a report by TMZ, the couple got married in a private ceremony. Bianca Censori has worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy- Kanye West's designer label- for a few years.

Read more: No evidence of aliens but…: What a US report found on UFO sightings

Kanye West's marriage to Bianca Censori comes two months after his divorce to Kim Kardashian was finalised.

“Kanye was first pictured wearing his band last week, with sources telling the site that the ring symbolises his commitment to her following the ceremony,” TMZ reported adding that Kanye and Bianca have not filed a marriage certificate to make it legal. The pair was also seen having lunch together earlier this week. Earlier, Kanye West released a new song, titled Censori Overload last month.

Read more: Why are you fooling around: Watch Vladimir Putin scold his deputy over deals

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, was earlier married to US reality television star Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2011 and welcomed their first child in 2013. They got married in 2014 and welcomed three more children.

Last year, the couple officially filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalised in November 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON