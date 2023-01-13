No evidence of aliens but…: What a US report found on UFO sightings

The United States has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects (UFOs), the government said in a declassified report summary. Many of the UFO sightings have been reported in sensitive military airspace, the report said.

This came after Pentagon opened an office called the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office focused on receiving and analyzing all of reports on UFOs. The office works with the intelligence agencies to further assess those incidents.

The events “continue to occur in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting possible concerns for safety of flight or adversary collection activity,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said. The report also said that many of those objects were found near locations where nuclear power plants operate or nuclear weapons are stored.

“UAP continue to represent a hazard to flight safety and pose a possible adversary collection threat. Some of these uncharacterized UAP appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities and require further analysis,” the report said.

“Many reports lack enough detailed data to enable attribution of UAP with high certainty,” it added.

The sightings include 144 objects that were previously reported and 366 new reports, the report said. The majority have been determined to exhibit “unremarkable characteristics”, it added saying that they could be characterized as unmanned aircraft systems, or balloon-like objects.

The report also said that efforts to desist reporting and emphasize that the objects may pose a threat may have also contributed to the additional reports on UFOs.

