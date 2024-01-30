Kanye West snatches phone and berates pap who questioned ‘controlling’ Censori, ‘I’m a legend…’

Kanye West's latest encounter with paparazzi took a heated turn when the rapper snatched a phone from a photographer who questioned him about his relationship with Bianca Censori. It was reported the day before that the Vulture rapper had banned his wife from using social media, claiming that he was worried about her "protection." Sources close to the couple told the Daily Mail that he is intentionally "isolating" Censori from reality by allegedly barring her from interacting with others. Bianca Censori is Kanye West's new wife after Kim Kardashian.(Twitter/ Daily Loud)

Kanye goes ballistic over a question about Bianca Censori

When a photographer dared to question whether West was "controlling" Censori, the rapper's response was swift and startling: he snatched the phone from her hand until it went blank. The rapper was en route to Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard on Monday when the incident happened, captured in a video obtained by TMZ.

“People want to know if Bianca has her free will, some people are saying you’re controlling her…”, the photographer asks before pleading to get her phone back from Kanye West.

Before she could complete her sentence, the rapper lost his composure. Though the screen may have gone blank, he was seen uttering a few words to her. “Don’t come at me with that dumbass s–t, I’m a person. Are you crazy?” The rapper who was earlier married to Kim Kardashian continued, “I’m a legend, I’m here to support Charlie Wilson and you come ask me some dumbass s–t about my wife. That’s my wife.”

However, that was not the end of the exchange; the reporter was still being berated and asked if she had "free will" or if she "works for the devil." The Gold Digger singer continued, “You asked me if my wife had free will. Was that a dumbass, disrespectful question to ask a grown-ass superhero?”

Before giving her phone back he kept asking “Answer the question, I’m supposed to answer your questions, answer my questions.” Reportedly, the A-lister went as far as urging the reporter to resign from her job, promising to double her salary.

Controversy surrounds Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship

Ever since Kanye and Bianca became husband and wife, they've been in the headlines. Sometimes it's for their super PDA. Other times, fans argue that Kanye picks wild outfits for Bianca and then shares pictures online, which some say makes her feel embarrassed. Now, the word is that Bianca, who used to love posting on social media, is no longer allowed to use it at all. No more updates, no more likes, no more online presence. It's a big change, and everyone's wondering what's going on!

As per an insider via Daily Mail, “He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control.” “He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated,” the source continued.