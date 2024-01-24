Watch: The spooky teaser trailer of Kanye West's upcoming album Vultures

On Tuesday, Kanye West dropped a teaser trailer for his joint project with Ty Dolla $ign and the superduo ¥$, on his Instagram page. Directed by Jon Rafman, the trailer is filled with eerie scenes, including smiling clowns, explosions, wolves, masked civilians, and robed figures—plus, plenty of vultures. US rapper Kanye West at the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York City. (AFP)

The trailer concludes with the announcement that Vultures will be divided into three volumes. The initial volume is set to be released on February 9, followed by the second on March 8 and the third volume on April 5.

Controversial Performance

In November, Kanye West surprised the audience by performing his track Vultures at Lil Durk's concert with Ty Dolla $ign at Blu Dubai.

The nightclub posted a video of West's performance on Instagram Stories, highlighting the artist rapping controversial lyrics from the song, including lines like, "How am I antisemitic? I just f---ed a Jewish bitch.”

Apart from the controversial antisemitic lyrics, West also seems to make a reference to his ex-manager Scooter Braun. He raps, “I just f---ed Scooter’s bitch,” before bringing up the tragic event of the Columbine High School shooting.

Highlights from West's Early Album Teasers

Late last year in Miami, West shared a raw rendition of the upcoming album during a live-streamed listening session. This version of Vultures featured collaborations with Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, and Kodak Black.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj contributed to the much-anticipated final version of New Body, though she has publicly declared her disapproval of the release of her verse on the track. West also integrated a snippet from the Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit Backstreet’s Back into a song.

Vultures is poised to become West's first official album since the 2021 release of Donda, which garnered a nomination for Album of the Year at the 64th Grammys.