Kanye West apologises to Jewish community in Hebrew for his antisemitic rants

Kanye West, who is no stranger to controversies, recently faced major backlash for his antisemitic remarks. Following his series of contentious remarks, the Praise God rapper has finally issued an apology. Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, December 26, the 46-year-old artist shared a message in Hebrew, apologising to the Jewish community. Kanye West apologises for his 2022 antisemitic outburst(Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup)

Kanye West apologises for antisemitic remarks

The Flashing Lights rapper shared a statement in Hebrew (as translated by Google), “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community … It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Ye's 2022 antisemitic rant

Back in 2022, Kanye said he would be “going death con 3” on Jewish people. Ye added, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” He also told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that he “liked Hitler.”

Following his antisemitic outburst, Adidas cut ties with him, ending the Yeezy collaboration. Ye was widely criticised for his statements. His then-wife Kim Kardashian also condemned him and shared a tweet in support of the Jewish community. However, she did not publically call Kanye out.

‘Kanye West flying to Gaza’

After Kanye's very public opinions about the Israel-Hamas war, his name was recently sketched on an Israeli missile to be used against Gaza. The slogan on the missle read, “Kanye West flying to Gaza.” Israeli MMA Fighter Haim Gozali took the credit for the stunt. On December 25, Gozali shared the picture of the missile on X, formerly Twitter, along with the caption, “Kanye West, you don’t like us Jewish. So we don't like you too!!.”