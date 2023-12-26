Kanye West's name encrypted on an Israeli missile, here's why

In a massive provocation American rapper Kanye West, who has been quite vocal about his views on Israel and the ongoing war against Hamas, found his name labelled on a missle to be used against Gaza. American rapper Kanye West's name sketched on Israeli missile to be used against Gaza(X)

‘Kanye West Flying to Gaza’

Israeli MMA Fighter, Haim Gozali, has taken credit for getting ‘Kanye West Flying to Gaza’ sketched on an Israeli missile.

It's not just Kanye he also got other anti-Israeli names written on the artillery shells. Those include - Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev, and Belal Muhammad. Gozali, also known as "Israeli Batman," posted a photo of this on social media, which was later removed for violating platform rules. His actions have been criticized and sparked controversy.

‘Kanye West, you don’t like us Jewish. So we don't like you too!!', Gozali posted.

Gozali's blatantly provocative post comes after West's past controversial antisemitic statements. It's also unclear whether Gozali himself is writing the names or having someone else in the Israeli Defense Forces do it. Regardless, Gozali has taken responsibility for this act.

This incident follows a previous one where Gozali wrote the names of Muslim UFC fighters on a bomb. These actions by Gozali have reignited discussions around the Israel-Palestine conflict and the use of such provocative gestures in this context.

Haim recently returned to X after being banned for posting controversial posts. Even though Ye hasn't explicitly talked much about the war, but he has spent a lot of time in that region and recorded antisemitic songs, that he performed recently.