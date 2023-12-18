Kanye West arrives in LA with Will Smith after actor's Middle East trip

Kanye West has been spending most of his time in the Middle East along with his wife Bianca Censori. The rapper along with the Australian native has reportedly settled in Dubai, with “no plans” to spend Christmas with his children. However, the Praise God hitmaker has recently spent some time in the US due to the promotional events of his upcoming album Vultures. While the chronology of his visit to and fro America can be confusing, Kanye was spotted boarding a flight to Los Angeles with Will Smith. Kanye West and Will Smith were spotted together

Will Smith poses alongside Kanye West

According to TMZ the Flashing Lights rapper and the I Am Legend actor flew back to Los Angeles after a quick trip to the Middle East. The outlet adds that Kanye and Will were seen posing alongside a woman in a picture taken aboard a first-class Emirates flight. The photo has been widely circulating online and reports suggest that it was taken on the plane bound for Los Angeles from Dubai on Sunday. Will can be seen smiling as Kanye keeps a straight face, as usual.

Kanye, Bianca, and North enjoy Disneyland

On Thursday, Kanye was spotted enjoying some quality family time with his wife Biana and his daughter North in Disneyland, LA. The 28-year-old architectural designer made headlines for her bold choice of outfit for the family outing. Bianca donned a revealing skin-tight white bodysuit paired with yellow boots. Meanwhile, Kanye sported his signature all-black ensemble. In the pictures from their Disneyland outing, North and Bianca can be seen walking hand-in-hand while Kanye walks behind the duo.

Will Smith performs in Saudi Arabia

The 55-year-old actor documented his Middle East visit by sharing pictures from the music fest in Saudi Arabia on his social media handles. Will performed alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff and was accompanied by his son Jaiden Smith to the event. In the Instagram post shared by Will, the Alladin actor can be seen having a blast on stage. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you @mdlbeast.soundstorm!! That was RIDICULOUS!!”