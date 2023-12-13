Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori dons another ‘X-rated’ ensemble at DJ Khalid's birthday bash

Bianca Censori, the wife of rapper Kanye West, stole the spotlight at DJ Khaled's birthday bash. The Australian model showcased her audacious style in a string thong bodysuit, glittering on top, paired with a bejeweled headpiece and white, fluff-edged heels. Notably, she cleverly sidestepped any potential wardrobe malfunctions by strategically clasping a stuffed teddy bear to her chest. Bianca's daring fashion choices have ignited discussions about her role and relationship dynamics with Kanye.(X)

Bianca's daring fashion choices have ignited discussions about her role and relationship dynamics with Kanye. Body language expert Judi James noted a more "submissive" demeanor in specific contexts. Despite rumors suggesting she might be a "puppet" in Kanye's narrative, Bianca appeared confident and engaged at the event, enjoying the music and seemingly supporting Kanye, who was energetically dancing with friends.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This extravagant outing follows a recent appearance at an art show where Bianca sported a beige-tinted, see-through jumpsuit, once again accompanied by a large white teddy bear. Judi James dissected her body language, describing the ensemble as a demure yet revealing fashion statement. The couple's presence at the art show presented a "strongly-bonded double act," emphasizing their commitment to making a fashion statement rather than revealing their emotional bond.

Beyond their bold fashion choices, the couple has been generating chatter for the striking resemblance Bianca bears to Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Social media erupted with reactions, highlighting Bianca's tall stature and expressing relief at the deviation from the expected.

Judi James shared insights into the couple's public persona, stating, "Bianca does look as though she still sees herself as a very strong and like-minded ally and co-conspirator with Kanye in terms of shocking the world and getting press attention." Despite the absence of overt romantic signals in public appearances, the duo continues to captivate attention with their unconventional style and undeniable presence.