Kanye West settles overseas with Bianca Censori, has ‘no plans’ to spend Christmas with kids: Report

American rapper Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori have been making headlines lately for their troubled marriage. However, according to reports, the duo are said to have “reconciled.” The 46-year-old rapper was spotted in a nightclub without Censori after they partied in Dubai over the weekend. As the holidays approach, West doesn't seem to have considered a return to Los Angeles, where his children live with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye West and Bianca Censori have settled overseas

As per a report by The US Sun, the newly-married husband and wife are trying to put more effort into their relationship amid recent strain. With Censori having spent a considerable time in her homeland Australia, she apparently has no plans to travel without his husband. The duo have been living in Dubai for quite some time now.

An insider told the outlet, “Ye has loved being out of LA, he's never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ.” “Bianca has spent time back in Australia and they're getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays,” the insider continued.

“There is talk of them returning to Italy in the next few weeks where he's renting a place and having Kim fly the kids there, but it's up in the air at the minute,” the insider revealed to the outlet. “He hasn't had all four children in a while, so it may just be the older ones, who are always accompanied by Kim's security and a nanny, but he does want to see them,” they added.

Apart from their weekend party, West was also spotted attending the Formula One event in Abu Dhabi without the Australian native. Additionally, he even gave a surprise performance of his new track Vultures alongside Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign at a nightclub in Dubai, named Blu Dubai. However, there were no signs of his wife during that time.