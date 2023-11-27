More trouble for Kanye West and Bianca Censori? Rapper spotted at nightclub alone as wife ‘distances’ herself

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's alleged rift seems to be increasing each day. The newly married couple are said to “have no future together” as they continue making headlines for their troubled relationship. After their recent outing in Dubai, it seemed as if the duo put an end to the speculations. But, according to Censori's behaviour, it may be the other way around as pointed out by a celebrity expert recently. As the Australian native is reportedly “distancing” herself from her rapper husband, West was spotted on a solo outing. Bianca Censori is Kanye West's new wife after Kim Kardashian.(Twitter/ Daily Loud)

Kanye West spotted at Dubai nightclub

Following his “supposed reconciliation” with Censori, the Praise God rapper was seen out and about at a Dubai nightclub. According to Mirror, West was captured in the “middle of Blu Dubai.” The snaps were first shared by a Reddit user who revealed that the 46-year-old Georgia native was spotted in his signature “all-black” outfit, looking “mysterious.”

This outing comes after West attended the Abu Dhabi F1 event all by himself on Saturday night. During the Formula One event, West looked “stony-faced” as he walked through the crowd, according to The US Sun. The Gold Digger rapper donned a black sweatshirt with matching baggy black pants. He paired the ensemble with his Yeezy footwear. Prior to West's public appearances both, with and without his wife, he was reportedly “taking time apart” from Censori only 11 months after their marriage.

Bianca's family ‘begging’ her to leave Kanye

Meanwhile, Censori's family has been begging her to leave the rapper due to his “controlling” nature, according to an insider as per the outlet. At the time, the insider alleged that Censori's “family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision.” The insider continued, “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She's been all about Ye.”

“He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion,” the insider added. “She may go back to him for the album launch. She loves the lifestyle, but I think it's clear her family and friends would rather she didn't. Honestly, it seems he's not that worried about it and is just all about the music at the minute.”