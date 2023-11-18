How Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage allegedly crumbled after friends intervened

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship is hitting rock bottom. The ‘headliner’ duo are reportedly “taking a break” after outsiders intervened. The couple who got hitched in 2022 stole a lot of spotlights owing to their sartorial appearances. However, the marriage landed into trouble soon after Censori's friends allegedly approached her to express their concerns about her being ‘controlled’. Bianca Censori is Kanye West's new wife after Kim Kardashian.(Twitter/ Daily Loud)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori to call it quits?

On November 18, a source told The Sun “Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision."

The couple is reportedly spending time apart, according to past reports. But as of right now, no party has discussed or even filed for divorce.

Bianca Censori’s family is not a fan of Kanye West

Pagesix claims that Ye has always been unpopular with her family and that some of her closest friends have questioned if she made the right decision by marrying him. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

Although the rapper and 24-time Grammy award winner, seems to be doing well, the insider said that Bianca may be enduring the effects of friends' and family's constant queries regarding their marriage as she takes some time to reflect. It is stated that Kanye is currently "unconcerned" about his marriage status as he is entirely focused on working with Ty Dolla $ign on new music.

Further, the source revealed that there are signs that Bianca might move back to her partner since she loves the lifestyle but, it's clear that her family and friends are totally against it. The analyst and content creator Sloan Hooks claimed that Kanye is "regulating her food and clothing choices," as he used to do with Kim Kardashian before.