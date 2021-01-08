‘She’s had enough’: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West headed for divorce

sex-and-relationships

Jan 08, 2021

Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show star Kim Kardashian and rap musician Kanye West are said to be ending their six-year-old marriage. The couple have been living apart for the past several months and Kim showed off a ringless finger in her latest Instagram selfie, adding fuel to the fire. According to multiple news reports Kanye has been living at his ranch in Wyoming while Kim celebrated the holidays with their four children at the couple’s California home. An anonymous source close to Kim told CNN, “They have been in marriage counseling and have discussed divorce, it’s on the table.” While another source told the media outlet, “Divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year but Kim has not wanted to move forward on that. There is no drama or contentious relationship. They are amicable and fully aligned when it comes to the kids.”

According to E! News Kardashian, who has stuck by Kanye through the years and during his mental heath issues and breakdowns, has finally had enough and is ready to file for divorce. A source told E! News, “He is focused solely on creating right now and is extreme about it. He will spend hours on hours creating new music, editing or creating pieces for his line, and doesn’t give himself breaks,” an insider told E! News of Kanye this past summer.

The hectic schedule created by West translated to no time for Kardashian and children North, Saint, Chicago, and 19-month-old Psalm. With the coronavirus keeping everyone largely locked down, turning parents into teachers and 24/7 entertainment, “2020 was hard being home with the kids at all times. Having four kids is chaotic and crazy. Kim was exhausted and spent. It was a stressful situation, she was studying for the bar and dealing with so much,” a close source explained to E! News.

Another source told Page Six, “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Kardashian and West who are still looking forward to saving their six-year marriage, have been taking therapy for their relationship to work. “She and Kanye have been in counseling and trying to work through things, but she doesn’t have much hope. She has been in contact with her lawyers again to work out a settlement,” admitted the a close source to E! News.

