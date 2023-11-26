Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is ‘distancing’ herself from singer: Report

Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have recently been in the limelight amid growing rumours about their split. Despite the alleged strain on their marriage, the couple attended a private wedding ceremony together in Dubai. Following their latest outing, it seemed that the Donde singer and his architect wife had shut down speculations. However, a recent report by Mirror suggests otherwise. Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic and body language expert told the outlet that the duo have “no future together.” Bianca Censori is Kanye West's new wife after Kim Kardashian.(Twitter/ Daily Loud)

Reflecting on Censori's behaviour during the private event in Dubai, Honigman said, “The reports of a reunion are greatly exaggerated. In the short clip of Kanye and his Mrs in Dubai, the whole story is in Bianca's gaze.” Drawing a contrast between the two, Honigman said that the Monster singer looked confident while speaking with those who “laugh at his jokes.” However, the Australian native's eyes were “fixed on the back of his neck.”

Honigman added, “We see her staring at him, never dropping her gaze, monitoring him. Then he turns to her, and Kanye's eyes search for his wife's, but this is when she looks away.” She explained that Censori's behaviour makes it evident that there is some sort of tension growing among them, causing a major strain on their marriage. “Bianca is actively committed to putting a distance between herself and her husband.”

The celebrity expert further said about Censori, “She doesn't display emotion when avoiding his eye, she's turning away to show him that she doesn't care for him,” adding, “The drink in her hand is a distraction, a way to close off her body and to appear busy, so that he won't try to get close to her or start a conversation.”

Tarot reading on Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Honigman also carried out a Tarot reading on the couple and said, “Tarot doesn't see a future for the stylish couple. The Princess of Cups card lets us know that Kanye is still not over the relationship and he has feelings for his lady, but he's the only one in the relationship with feelings.”

She explained, “The 5 of Swords Tarot card tells us that Bianca is absolutely out. She'll keep playing her part in the relationship if there's a benefit for her, but not because of love.”

“The two of them get the Knight of Disks together. All the Knights Tarot cards are in motion, on horseback. It is only the Knight of Disks who is motionless. The relationship isn't moving forward at all,” the celebrity psychic concluded.