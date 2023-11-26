Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 26 to December 2, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Five of Swords Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Moon

Career: The Tower

It would be necessary to adopt new methods and approaches in the workplace. Becoming a part of something being organised on the domestic front cannot be ruled out for some. Funds that come in unexpectedly can bolster your finances and investment plans. To strengthen and enrich a romantic connection, you must have faith in the transformative power of love. You may find calmness within and renewed vitality through your dedication to meditating. It’s possible that bad weather can force you to make some last-minute changes to your trip. Finding a reliable tenant can ensure a harmonious landlord-tenant relationship. Avoid embarrassing yourself by rushing through your work without paying attention to detail.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

Your leadership skills and eye to detail may help you succeed in your career. You are likely to be more sensitive at home, so try to rein in your feelings. Don’t waste the good fortune coming your way this week, and invest well. A fresh start can bring new passion and friendship into your romantic life. You can maintain your fitness and stamina by avoiding snacks between meals. Your vacation might go exactly as planned, giving you the break, you need from the daily grind. You should exercise caution if you want to make a long-term investment in real estate. You may successfully reevaluate your academic strengths and weaknesses.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Fool

This is a fantastic week to try your luck applying for jobs abroad. Young or teenage family members may test your patience, so don’t lose your temper. Cross-check any new investment opportunities that may arise, and put money down only after carefully considering their potential. A happy marriage is indicated for those looking for a suitable matrimonial match. Stress and emotional difficulties on the health front would be much easier to manage from a spiritual perspective. You might relax in the splendour of distant lands and appreciate the change of scenery on your vacation. Your property sale could be affected by market fluctuations, so being adaptable and well-prepared is essential. Stop keeping tabs on that person if you care about maintaining good relations with them; they may resent it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Judgment

Career: Seven of Coins

With the help of seniors, pending proposals can be put into action at the workplace. There was a good chance that your acquaintances and relations would come to your aid this week. Making money from a major financial deal in the digital field is indicated. Temporary tensions may arise as a result of misunderstandings between you and your romantic partner. Don’t try to lift anything too heavy without first consulting a trained health professional. The stress of constant travel can wear some people down, but brighter days lie ahead. When it comes to money, resist the urge to make a hasty property sale. Quitting bad habits is simple with the support of loved ones.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Page of Cups

Career: The Hierophant

Gaining the respect and encouragement of your superiors can do wonders for your professional spirit. Siblings can be a great source of comfort and strength, helping you feel more at ease and at home in the world. You should exercise caution with your finances because economic volatility could disrupt your plans. Using flattery to get what you want can have a negative impact on your romantic life. Your poor eating habits may be causing problems with your gut and digestion. Make sure your trip isn’t too hectic and stressful by planning ahead. An international real estate investment may not provide the desired portfolio diversification. A close friend’s outlook could be positively influenced by your efforts.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The High Priestess

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: Five of Coins

You may get the chance to fulfil a social obligation and earn plaudits in the process on domestic front. Your career may suffer if you stifle your creativity and imagination. Make your own decisions about where to put your money, and don’t disclose it to your friends. To achieve success in matters of the heart, you must undergo personal change with the passage of time. Patients with heart conditions would do well to maintain a consistent exercise routine. The desire to see the world can take you to fascinating new places. Renting out your home could provide you with a reliable source of income and financial security. You might want to hold off on starting something new until next week.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Eight of Swords

Career: The Hanged Man

Understand client preferences in order to ensure a project’s success on the professional front. A family gathering will be a great place to mingle with old and new friends alike. You can maximise your financial resources by employing the services of investment advisors. Building a solid foundation for future love requires learning to understand and care for others. Staying hydrated during exercise will be crucial for your overall health. A fantastic chance to go somewhere new and exciting may present itself, leading to a trip you’ll never forget. Be wary of falling for a broker’s tricks if you are in a hurry to sell your home. Your reputation could rise if a project you initiated succeeds.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Two of Swords

Favorable conditions may support your professional endeavors, ensuring a smooth and prosperous path. Your relationships with siblings may improve, leading to more harmonious and supportive family dynamics. An exciting business venture can flourish and bring a sense of accomplishment and success. Exploring new ways to express your affection may deepen your love life, fostering deeper emotional connections. Many aspects of your life would improve dramatically if you lose weight. Those who are planning a trip with their long-time friends will have a fantastic time. A ruling on a property dispute is probably going to go your way. You may also be confused by some major decisions made by your friends.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: World

Mood: The Tower

Career: Ten of Cups

Favorable market conditions may support your financial endeavors and herald in a prosperous time. Parent-child relationships may grow stronger, fostering a sense of trust and emotional connection. Keep your cool if there’s a misunderstanding at work; otherwise, it could get problematic for you. Your marriage could strengthen this week, creating a more peaceful and happy home life for you and your partner. A good night’s sleep can help you feel refreshed and ready to face the week. A fun-sounding invitation to a vacation is currently in the works. You should exercise extreme caution before purchasing a very expensive plot of land. A friend is inspired by your demonstration of the truth, supported by evidence and argument.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: Devil

Career: Seven of Coins

Professionals who put in extra effort can expect a raise and promotion in the near future. It’s important to be flexible and good at managing your time in case any family emergencies come up. You may need to show flexibility and fortitude if you run into unexpected financial difficulties. A sincere, romantic proposal could be a turning point in your relationship. You may experience a unique kind of happiness and serenity when your mind is at rest. Travel without financial stress by budgeting in advance while on vacation with family elders. You may have an unexpectedly urgent need to vacate your rented property. You are likely to speak up, which may have far-reaching consequences for maintaining peace and harmony in the future.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Three of Swords

Happiness and precious moments of togetherness can be found in a joyful family gathering this week. In all likelihood, you may receive overdue payments and thereby increase your capital. A temporary separation from your significant other would open your eyes to just how much you need them. Professionally, you may be disappointed if your ambitious projects are not completed on time. Patients should take their medication as prescribed and resist the temptation to become complacent. Some people might consider going to a nearby resort for a weekend getaway. It’s possible that some of you are getting closer to buying a mansion. A careless traveler is almost guaranteed to incur some form of material loss.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Four of Swords

Mood: The Empress

Career: Two of Coins

You may be recognised at an upcoming event, and this may bring great joy to your loved ones. Your relationships with trusted advisors and partners in business may grow stronger this week. Professionals who are difficult to work with can wear you down at the workplace with their stubbornness. Make sure your significant other doesn’t take you for granted, and don’t be afraid to set limits. If you want to fortify your mind, you could try devoting some of your time to spiritual practice. The level of comfort you experience on a long trip can be significantly affected by the mode of transportation you choose. Soon, people will be able to take possession of a house or an apartment.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange