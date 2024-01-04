Katt Williams likens Kanye West to someone with ‘mental illness’, roasts Kim Kardashian

During his latest interview with Shannon Sharpe, Katt Williams shared his brutally honest thoughts about Kanye West. The 52-year-old American comedian spoke at length about the recent controversial behaviour and antics of the Flashing Lights rapper. Williams likened the 46-year-old rapper to a person with “mental illness.” Moreover, he also criticised Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and her short-term, much younger ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Katt Williams shares his brutally honest thoughts about Kanye West and his controversial antics

Katt Williams gives his opinion on Kanye West

The Friday After Next star didn’t hold back as the Club Shay Shay podcaster asked him to give his opinion on the Praise God rapper “from a distance.” Williams began by saying, “I suspect that we’re pretty awful people if we say that somebody got a mental illness, and then we watch what they do.”

He continued, “If you say somebody got special needs, then why would you be watching them and holding them accountable like everybody else? Wouldn’t you grade them on a curve? Wouldn’t you go, ‘Whew, this guy?’”

Williams then elaborated his comparison of Kanye and someone with “special needs” by saying, “Because, I mean, what are we reacting to? What are we reacting to? You are the one that put him in a position where he thought he was God and could call himself Yeezus. You’re the one that told the guy that writes musical lyrics that he was a genius.”

Katt Williams blasts Kim Kardashian

The Emmy Award-winning stand-up comedian then shifted his focus towards the SKIMS founder. “What do you expect? The guy married a wh**e,” Williams said in reference to Kanye’s marriage to Kim.

“I didn’t mean it like that. I mean, he married her because she was one, not that he didn’t know,” he continued, adding, “He understood that he wanted that. He courted that. That’s what he wanted to be base his family on.”

Following Williams’ brutal comments about Kim, Sharpe argued that she has a “good heart.” However, the Wild’n Out star was undeterred in his strong opinions about the billionaire socialite.

“If what I’m saying is not correct, then how does she end up with Pete Davidson? And what if you weren’t even good enough for Pete and he leaves you. What does that mean the product was?” he said.

‘I don’t support or villainize Kanye’

Despite his harsh opinions about Kanye, Williams made it clear that he doesn't intend to either “support or villainize” the Runaway rapper. “..because I don’t understand what it is we want from him,” he explained. Williams further addressed Ye's recent apology following his antisemitic rants.

“I don’t know why we look at a basketball player and say, 'He didn’t score no hockey goals this whole season.' He don’t play hockey!” Williams queried. He also called him “the weird guy in the beginning.” He continued, “This dude started a church and kept cussing.”

“Nobody in Black church said nothing. You would have thought all the pastors would have came [and said], 'You can’t be no gospel artist! You just said, f**k that b**ch!' Nobody said nothing. Because T.D. Jakes over there with P. Diddy,” Williams added.