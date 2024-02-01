Super Bowl 2024: DoorDash to give one lucky winner everything advertised during the game

Super Bowl sees companies featuring their best advertisements. This year, DoorDash is handing one winner everything from all of these ads. DoorDash’s 30-second ad in Super Bowl 28 has promised viewers a huge takeaway (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File - representational image)(AP)

DoorDash’s 30-second ad in Super Bowl 28 has promised viewers a huge takeaway. The company said in a press release that one lucky winner will bag all the items advertised in the game, and the contest is open tolegal US residents aged at least 21.

“Timed to football's biggest event, DoorDash will DoorDash stuff from all the commercials – awarding one lucky winner with items advertised throughout the duration of the game. From cars to snacks to desserts, self-care products and even tax service, DoorDash will give it all away. Just crack the code during DoorDash's Big Game commercial for a chance to obtain it all,” the company saidin the release.

“Head to doordash-all-the-ads.com, to see the growing list of prizes as DoorDash"ads them to the cart." The grand prize winner can expect to see cars, gifts and goodies from multiple beloved brands airing ads during the Big Game like Doritos Dinamita®, Dove, Kia, MTN DEW® Baja Blast®, M&M'S®, OREO Cookies, Popeyes, REESE's Peanut Butter Cups, Starry™, and many, many, many,many more!” it added.

Here’s how you can enter the biggest sweeps, as per the release:

Bookmark www.doordash-all-the-ads.com and tune in to the February 11 event. Watch the DoorDash commercial, crack the code and enter it at www.doordash-all-the-ads.com. Press 'submit now.’

The list of items in the giveaway includes1,000 Popeyes chicken wings, a Kia EV9 electric vehicle, a FanDuel Kick of Destiny helmet, 720 Reese's peanut butter cups, a 30-pound bucket of mayonnaise, and an unspecified Volkswagen car. The prize might include up to as many as six vehicles. It could also include a future down payment on a home, which will be presented as a check.