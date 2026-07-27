How to style a plain saree like a celebrity: 6 easy tips to elevate your look
Bored of the traditional way of wearing a saree? Try these 6 celebrity inspired saree styling tips that can instantly elevate your look.
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FIGURE'S DESIGNER blouseFIGURE'S DESIGNER Women's Sleeveless Square Round Neck Sequin Embroidered Readymade Saree Blouse E8View Details
₹899
FIGURE'S DESIGNER blousePujia Mills Women's Georgett Floral Sleeveless Regular Blouse (PM B Lucknowi 3 Black 34View Details
₹489
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FIGURE'S DESIGNER blouseThevasa Women's Pitch Perfect Blouse (Black, 38)View Details
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FIGURE'S DESIGNER blousePujia Mills Womens Fancy Readymade Half Sleeve Sequins Saree Blouse(Sequins Butti Maroon_38)View Details
₹569
FIGURE'S DESIGNER blouseOOMPH! Women's Indian Ethnic Wear Designer Zari Work Boat Neck Half Sleeve Readymade Non - Padded Blouse for Saree and Lehnga and Palazzos or Skirts for a Fusion Twist.View Details
₹499
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Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read moreRead less
A plain saree never goes out of style, but wearing it the same way every time can make your look feel repetitive. Instead of replacing it with a new one, give it a fresh makeover with a few simple styling additions. Ever wondered how celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey or Kriti Sanon make the same saree look different every time? The secret lies in experimenting with endless styling possibilities. Whether it's cotton, silk, chiffon, organza, georgette, or satin, a solid-coloured saree serves as the perfect canvas for creating versatile looks. Explore some easy styling ideas below.
Choose a statement blouse:
The blouse is a complete game-changer that changes the whole personality of your saree. Instead of a basic matching blouse, choose the unique designs, texture, or colours. Some of the popular choices are sequined, embroidered, and boat-neck blouses.
Options from Amazon:
Add a stylish belt
A saree belt instantly gives structure to your outfit while highlighting your waist. It's a styling trick often seen on celebrities and influencers.
Choose:
- Metallic belts for receptions
- Embellished belts for weddings
- Fabric belts for ethnic looks
- Leather belts for Indo-western styling
Options from Amazon:
Add a statement piece of jewellery
The right piece of jewellery can instantly make a plain saree look glamorous. However, balance is key. If your blouse is heavily embellished, keep the jewellery minimal. If your saree is extremely simple, opt for bold accessories.
Popular options include:
- Chandbali earrings
- Temple jewellery
- Kundan necklace sets
- Pearl jewellery
- Oxidised silver jewellery
- Emerald-inspired jewellery
Options from Amazon:
Pick the right footwear
Footwear not only completes your outfit but also affects the overall drape of the saree.
Some excellent choices are the following:
- Block heels for comfort
- Metallic stilettos for parties
- Embellished wedges
- Traditional juttis
- Kolhapuri sandals for casual ethnic looks
Options from Amazon:
Carry a handbag
Your handbag should complement your saree without overpowering it.
Great options include:
- Box clutches
- Potli bags
- Metallic sling bags
- Embroidered clutches
- Pearl handbags
Options from Amazon:
Experiment with draping styles
Instead of sticking to the same style every time, experiment with different draping techniques to suit the occasion and your personal style. You can opt for the timeless Classic Nivi drape for a traditional look, a belted drape for a modern twist, an open pallu for effortless elegance, or a front pallu style for festive celebrations. Styles like the Gujarati drape, mermaid drape, pant-style drape, and cape drape also add a contemporary touch while allowing you to showcase the same saree in a completely new way.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORIshika Narang
Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read More
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