'I wish I could': Travis Kelce regrets he can't attend the Grammys with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce remains dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of consecutive Super Bowl victories. Despite his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, receiving six Grammy Award nominations for the upcoming weekend's ceremony on Sunday, February 4, in downtown Los Angeles, Kelce has confirmed he wont be able to attend the event. Travis Kelce walks with Taylor Swift on Jan. 28, 2024,(AP)

Practice Schedule Bars Travis Kelce from Attending

During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Kelce expressed his desire to attend the Grammys and cheer for Taylor while she takes home every award she's nominated for. However, he explained that practice commitments prevent him from doing so.

Taylor Swift on the red carpet for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.(REUTERS)

Uncertain about his team's practice and travel schedule, Travis Kelce clarified that his busy agenda wouldn't permit him to attend the show while maintaining focus on Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

Swift and Kelce's On-Field Celebration

Fans pondered the potential of Kelce joining Swift at the Grammys, especially after the singer cheered him on during Sunday's AFC Championship win in Baltimore. The awards show conveniently falls on the weekend preceding the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicly expressed their support for each other, sparking a viral online reaction. Their on-field celebration, marked by kisses and the NFL star saying, "I love you," captured the attention of the internet.

Taylor Swift on the field after an AFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024(AP)

A close source revealed to People that the victory celebration on Sunday was an extraordinary night for both Swift and the Kelce family. The presence of his family, closest friends, managers, and, notably, Taylor, made the celebration particularly special.

The insider further shared that the following weeks are bound to be demanding as the Chiefs gear up for the upcoming game. However, amidst the challenging practices, Kelce has the full support of Taylor.

It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together," added the source.