Oscar 2024 winners: Predictions for the top accolades at the 96th Academy Awards
As the 96th Academy Awards nominees are announced, here are the predictions for the winners in the top categories - from Oppenheimer to Poor Things.
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has secured its position as the most-nominated film of the season, earning an impressive 13 nods at the 96th Academy Awards nominations. Contrary to expectations of Barbie being the runner-up with at least ten nominations, Poor Things claimed second place with 11 nominations, followed closely by Killers of the Flower Moon with 10.
The Academy Awards are all set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 10, 2024 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. With the competition heating up and the stage set for an intriguing and highly-anticipated awards season, let's delve into a closer look at the front runners in each major category.
Best Picture
Our Pick: Oppenheimer
Navigating a summer release and maintaining momentum until awards season is no small feat, yet Oppenheimer has executed this task spectacularly. Emerging as an early frontrunner in July, it has now solidified its position as the most nominated film of the season.
Best Director
Our Pick: Christopher Nolan
At this juncture in the award season, the competition feels nearly concluded, with Christopher Nolan seemingly miles ahead of the pack.
Best Actor
Our Pick: Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy held onto the frontrunner status for an extended period, but a notable shift occurred when Paul Giamatti emerged as the new favourite. This change in dynamics was fueled by significant victories and impactful speeches at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.
Best Actress
Our Pick: Emma Stone
Despite Lily Gladstone's brilliant performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, Emma Stone has maintained frontrunner status throughout the awards season, solidified by her consistently outstanding contributions.
Best Supporting Actor
Our Pick: Robert Downey Jr
Robert Downey Jr has been the dominant force in this category throughout the season, and it appears unlikely that this trend will shift. Securing victories at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, there's little indication that his winning streak will come to an end anytime soon.
Best Supporting Actress
Our Pick: Da'Vine Joy Randolph
If you're seeking the category with the safest bet this season, look no further than Best Supporting Actress. As anticipated, Da'Vine Joy Randolph is on an impressive streak, securing one win after another.