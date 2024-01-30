Oprah Winfrey marks 70th birthday celebrations by reflecting on old Journals, photos, and memory boxes

Celebrating her 70th birthday on Monday, Oprah Winfrey explained in an essay on Oprah Daily why she opted for a more subdued celebration this year. She shared a video of a beach run on Instagram to mark the occasion. Oprah Winfrey at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 07, 2024(Getty Images via AFP)

In the essay, she expressed feeling pressure from friends to have a grand celebration—be it a dinner, party, luncheon, or a getaway to a spa, hike, resort, or meditation retreat in Nepal.

Embracing Wisdom and Gratitude

Reflecting on different suggestions, she immersed herself in deep contemplation, embracing the wisdom offered by her friend Wintley who wisely said, 'You're too blessed to stress. Savour the fragrances of your extraordinary life.' This sentiment echoed the poignant conclusion of her beloved poem, Love after Love by Derek Walcott, which imparts the message - Sit, feast on your life.

Consequently, Oprah has been revisiting her old journals, perusing through photos, exploring memory boxes, indulging, savouring, and marveling at the journey encompassing the discovery, pain, joy, and wonder of 70 years of personal growth into the woman she has become.

Nostalgia and Reflection

In another part of the essay, Oprah shared the discovery of a letter from her friend Gayle King dating back to 1992, which seemed to be connected to public discussions about her weight. Despite being unable to recall the specific incident that prompted the letter, finding it served as a important reminder that “everything passes.”

Oprah Winfrey at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024.(REUTERS)

During an interview with People for a cover story in December, Oprah had shared, "Gratitude truly is my religion." She went on to mention that her 1985 movie, The Color Purple, served as a "spiritual opening" that allowed her to perceive her life differently during that phase of her career.

She emphasized that her enduring purpose is to contribute to the upliftment of others. Oprah stated, "I still continue to rise, and I’m in a space now where my offering is to help other people to rise." This principle serves as the underpinning, the cornerstone for how she navigates and engages with the world.