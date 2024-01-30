Squid Game actor Lee Byung Hun's LA house ransacked by burglars, no damage reported

Lee Byung Hun's agency shared an update after a burglar ransacked the actor's Log Angeles home. The incident happened reportedly last week. However, his agency, BH Entertainment, assured that no damage had been caused. Also read: Lee Byung-hun and his wife Lee Min-jung welcome second child Lee Byung Hun faces break-in at LA home.

Burglary at Lee Byung Hun's home

Soompi quoted the agency, “It is true that there was a break-in at Lee Byung Hun’s home in the United States, but it has been confirmed that there was no damage.”

Recently, reports about a burglary at Lee Byung Hun’s house in Los Angeles, United States, surfaced online. According to them, a law enforcement official stated that the robber broke the sliding glass door to enter the house, which belongs to the Squid Game actor. Reportedly, Byung Hun was not at home at the time of the incident.

A report on TMZ mentioned, “One of Lee's staff members stopped by his Los Angeles area home last week to find the place ransacked. We're told the thieves smashed a sliding glass door to get inside the house.”

Soompi quoted the police, “This appears to be the act of one of the robbers who break into [houses in] wealthy areas around Los Angeles.” Reportedly, cops don't believe the actor was targetted in the incident. Reportedly, no arrests have been made so far in the matter as the LAPD is investigating it.

Lena Waithe's house burglary

The incident happened weeks after Master Of None actor Lena Waithe's house was also burglarised. TMZ had reported that the actor lost $200,000 worth of jewellery after burglars broke into her West Hollywood mansion through a window. The 39-year-old was also out of town when the break-in happened.

Meanwhile, Lee Byung Hun is expected to return to LA soon. Reportedly, police will be able to confirm if anything has been stolen once he is back to identify his belongings in the house.

Lee Byung Hun

Lee Byung Hun and his wife, Lee Min Jung, bought their LA house in 2019. It is reportedly around Universal Studios, a popular tourist attraction. It is said to be a suitably sized house for a family of five or six. Reportedly, it cost them about $2 million.

The actor made his Hollywood debut in 2009 with the film G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. He is best known as the lead of Squid Game.

