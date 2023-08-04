Squid Game's Lee Byung-hun and wife Lee Min-jung expecting second child, her agency confirms

Lee Byung-hun, who played the role of Front Man in Squid Game, and his wife Lee Min-jung, are all set to become parents for a second time. As per Soompi, Min-jung's agency MSteam Entertainment has confirmed the news. (Also Read | Did Lee Jung Jae help T.O.P with Squid Game 2 casting? Actor's agency reacts) Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung will become parents for the second time.

What Lee Min-jung's agency said

News1 reported on Friday that the couple is expecting their second child. Later, Soompi quoted MSteam Entertainment's statement, “It is true that Lee Min Jung is pregnant with her second child. Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung are happy about this as both of them were wishing [for a second child].”

About Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung

Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung dated in 2006 and then again in 2012. They got married in August 2013 in Seoul. They welcomed their first child, son Lee Joon-hoo in 2015.

Lee Byung-hun's projects

Lee Byung-hun has received critical acclaim for his work in Joint Security Area (2000), A Bittersweet Life (2005), The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008), Iris (2009), I Saw the Devil (2010), Masquerade (2012), Inside Men (2015) and Mr Sunshine (2018). He is also known for portraying Storm Shadow in GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009), its sequel GI Joe: Retaliation (2013), and Red 2 (2013). He also portrayed T-1000 in Terminator Genisys (2015), and Billy Rocks, a knife-wielding gunslinger, in The Magnificent Seven (2016).

About Squid Game

In 2021, he appeared in the Netflix survival drama series Squid Game. He will also be seen in the second season of the web series. Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles in the upcoming instalment of the show. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show will also star Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young, Won Ji-an, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, and Roh Jae-won.

Lee Min-jung's projects

Lee Min-jung became known after her appearance in Boys Over Flowers (2009), and landed her first lead role in family drama Smile, You (2009). She also starred in Cyrano Agency (2010), Wonderful Radio and Big (2012), Cunning Single Lady (2014) and Come Back Mister (2016). She was recently seen in Once Again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON