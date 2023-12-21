Squid Game's Lee Byung-hun and his wife Lee Min-jung welcome second child, confirms her agency

Lee Byung-hun, who played the role of Front Man in Squid Game, and his wife Lee Min-jung, have become parents to their second child. As per Soompi, Min-jung's agency MSteam Entertainment said that the couple welcomed a baby girl on Thursday. (Also Read | Squid Game's Lee Byung-hun and wife Lee Min-jung expecting second child, her agency confirms) Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung became parents for the second time.

Byung-hun, Min-jung welcome baby girl

Quoting a source from Min-jung’s agency, Soompi reported, “Lee Min Jung gave birth to a daughter this afternoon. Both the mother and daughter are in good health, and all the family members are happy.” Reportedly, Byung-hun was with Min-jung for the birth of their daughter.

About Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung

Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung dated in 2006 and then again in 2012. They got married in August 2013 in Seoul. They welcomed their first child, son Lee Joon-hoo in 2015.

Byung-hun is currently shooting for the second season of Netflix survival drama series Squid Game. In 2021, he appeared in the series. Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles in the upcoming instalment of the show. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show will also star Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young, Won Ji-an, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, and Roh Jae-won.

Lee Byung-hun's projects

Byung-hun has received critical acclaim for his work in Joint Security Area (2000), A Bittersweet Life (2005), The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008), Iris (2009), I Saw the Devil (2010), Masquerade (2012), Inside Men (2015) and Mr Sunshine (2018). He is also known for portraying Storm Shadow in GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009), its sequel GI Joe: Retaliation (2013), and Red 2 (2013). He also portrayed T-1000 in Terminator Genisys (2015), and Billy Rocks, a knife-wielding gunslinger, in The Magnificent Seven (2016).

Lee Min-jung's projects

Lee Min-jung became known after her appearance in Boys Over Flowers (2009), and landed her first lead role in family drama Smile, You (2009). She also starred in Cyrano Agency (2010), Wonderful Radio and Big (2012), Cunning Single Lady (2014) and Come Back Mister (2016). Recently, she was seen in Once Again.

