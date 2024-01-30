Deadpool 3 plot synopsis is officially out: Wade Wilson and Wolverine team up for MCU chaos

Hold onto your chimichangas because the plot for Deadpool 3 has officially made its way into the world! The highly anticipated MCU movie has wrapped up its filming schedule and post which the plot synopsis has been released online. Ryan Reynolds is set to revisit his character as Wade Wilson once more, and adding to the excitement, Hugh Jackman will join him as Wolverine. This not only acts as Reynolds' introduction to the Avengers-based franchise but also signals the conclusion of his Deadpool trilogy. Deadpool 3 will release later this year

Also read: Grammys 2024: When and where to live stream the show for free, performers, host and more

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Deadpool 3 official synopsis out

The official synopsis has been revealed on Marvel's Japanese website. According to it, Ryan Reynolds' character is poised to change the course of MCU history, with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine accompanying him. The newly translated summary suggests, “The irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?”

Apart from the cast members who have been confirmed to return, there are rumors that Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen will play unidentified parts in the next MCU film. The abovementioned plot summary is a shorter version of the previously reported, in-depth details.

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce inspire American Airlines' Super Bowl flight numbers from Kansas City to LA

The unofficial synopsis via Movieweb reads, “After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival but ultimately, their legacy.”

Deadpool 3 release date

The movie Deadpool 3 is slated to open in theaters on July 26, 2024. Production and filming schedules for the Hollywood blockbuster were severely impacted by the Hollywood SAG AFTRA strike. The director, Shawn Levy, previously highlighted the film's gritty and daring essence, opting for authentic, real settings over dependence on soundstages.