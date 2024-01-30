Super Bowl 58 ticket prices hit record highs: Here's how much the cheapest seat costs

Dreaming of witnessing Super Bowl 58 live? You might have to give it a second thought or maybe a third because the cost of joining the confetti shower this year has reached uncharted territories. Scheduled to take place on February 11, with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs locking horns, the ticket price has just skyrocketed to five figures. The 49ers set up a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl against Kansas City after recovering from a 24-7 halftime deficit to score 27 points and seal a dramatic NFC Championship victory in Santa Clara. (Photo by Christian Petersen and JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

Super Bowl ticket prices break records

As one of the most esteemed and celebrated sports events, the NFL's championship game in the US is consistently one of the priciest to attend annually. However, this year, the cost of simply entering the stadium has shattered records. On SeatGeek, a ticket resale website, the average ticket price is a staggering $12,082.

Super Bowl 58 ticket prices

Chris Leyden, SeatGeek's Director of Growth Marketing, recently commented to USA Today, stating, "The Super Bowl is like a different beast; it's going to be incredibly in demand." With average prices ranging from $9,815 to $12,082 on secondary markets, the forthcoming Super Bowl is anticipated to be one of the priciest and most highly anticipated events. To provide context, the ticketing website notes a 70% increase from the average price of $5,795 for Super Bowl 57 tickets.

Super Bowl 58 cheapest ticket price

Unexpectedly, the lowest ticket price on the website is around $9,858, considered a budget-friendly option for Allegiant Stadium. The average Super Bowl ticket price, two weeks before the game, has surged by 36% compared to last year. SeatGeek attributes this increased interest to the stadium's location.

Why are the Super Bowl 58 tickets so expensive?

Chris Leyden, believes, "The reason the prices are maybe higher than normal and demand is higher than normal, frankly, has a lot to do with the location of the game.” He further adds, "(Location) always kind of adds a premium to the price and to the demand because you have so many people who might not be a fan of the Chiefs or the 49ers, but they want to go to Super Bowl. This is the one that they're going to go to because of everything that sort of Vegas has to offer.”