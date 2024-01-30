 Taylor Swift will attend Super Bowl for Travis Kelce, making trans-Pacific dash - Hindustan Times
Taylor Swift will attend Super Bowl for Travis Kelce, making trans-Pacific dash from Tokyo to LA: Report

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 30, 2024 05:33 AM IST

Taylor Swift to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl against San Francisco 49ers despite clashing concert schedule

Taylor Swift, fresh off a sold-out concert in Tokyo, is reportedly planning to pull off a real-life Love Story sprint across the globe to support her beau, star tight end Travis Kelce, at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The Cruel Summer singer has been a regular at Chiefs NFL games since her romance blossomed last summer with Kelce. While she attended nearly all the games, speculation arose about her Super Bowl attendance due to the clash with her Eras tour concert in February. However, it appears she is indeed attending.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.(Getty Images via AFP)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.(Getty Images via AFP)

Taylor Swift plans to attend Super Bowl 2024

According to information from an insider who spoke with Page Six, Taylor Swift, currently globetrotting with her Eras Tour, will find her way back to Travis Kelce's side just in time for his Super Bowl showdown. The singer plans to cheer and support the Kansas City Chiefs right after wrapping her Tokyo concert leg. For the unversed, Kelce's team secured their place in the championship game by defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship over the weekend.

“It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert,” says the insider. In the upcoming game, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor Swift's Tokyo Eras Tour vs the Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift sets her sights on Tokyo for the next leg of her Eras Tour after delivering a chart-shattering and commercially successful row of concerts in 2023. The four-day tour in Tokyo begins on February 7 and concludes on February 10. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl is scheduled for February 11.

The last Tokyo Dome show is set for February 10, which is the day before the game at Allegiant Stadium. The game is set for 3:30 p.m. local time on February 11. There is a favorable time difference that favors Swift. She's crossing time zones, but Tokyo is 17 hours ahead, so she's going back in time.

