Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl? Why 2024 Eras Tour dates may be a problem

As Taylor Swift begins her rehearsals for Eras Tour 2024 shows, a big question looms for the singer. Will she choose her beau, Travis Kelce or her fans, Swifties? The deciding game for the Kansas City Chiefs' shot at the Super Bowl is Sunday's AFC championship against Baltimore Ravens. If the Chiefs secure a victory today, then Swift would have to travel back and forth from Tokyo to Las Vegas to show her support for the Chiefs tight end. Taylor Swift celebrates with fans during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City(Getty Images via AFP)

Will Taylor Swift show up at the Super Bowl?

First things first, for Swift to consider attending the Super Bowl, the Chiefs must defeat the top-ranking NFL team. If the odds are in their favour, the Chiefs may get a shot at the big game. However, the 2024 segment of the Eras Tour begins on Wednesday, February 7, with back-to-back shows in Tokyo, Japan.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

This would mean a whole lot of travel for the Cruel Summer hitmaker to make it to Super Bowl 58, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thanks to the 11-hour time difference, Swift may just reach in time to show her support for Kelce.

What are the Eras Tour dates in 2024?

Here's a look at Swift's Eras Tour international dates for the 2024 segment:

February 7–10 at Tokyo Dome in Japan

February 23–26 at Accor Stadium in Australia

March 2–4, 7–9 at Singapore National Stadium in Singapore

May 17–19 at Friends Arena in Sweden

May 24 - 25 at Estádio da Luz in Portugal

May 30 at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Spain

June 7–9 at Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland

June 21–23, August 15–17, 9 - 20 at Wembley Stadium in England

June 28–30 at Aviva Stadium in Ireland

July 4–6 at Johan Cruyff Arena in Netherlands

July 13 -14 at San Siro in Italy

August 1–3 at PGE Narodowy in Poland

August 8–10 at Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Austria