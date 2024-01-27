‘As long as we’re happy’, Travis Kelce reveals he and Taylor Swift don't listen to ‘outside noise’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance took the internet by storm last year. Since their first public outing together, the duo has been one of the most talked-about couples. In a recent interview, Kelce opened up on how he and Swift manage excessive media coverage. The Kansas City Chiefs star revealed ahead of the AFC championship against the Baltimore Ravens that the only thing “that matters” is his and Swift's “happiness.” Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed together as they held hands and stepped out after having dinner

Travis Kelce opens up on his very public relationship with Taylor Swift

Kelce, who is preparing for the Chiefs vs. Ravens game on Sunday, began by saying, “The biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.” He continued, “You hear the media throughout the year, if we're not having success, maybe throw it out there that I wasn't focused or the team isn't focused on certain things.” “If you're in this building, you know exactly what's going on,” Kelce added.

The 34-year-old NFL star explained, “So you've got to compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure that you're staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception when you walk in,” per Page Six. “The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters,” he added.

Kelce and the Cruel Summer hitmaker's relationship has urged many to question the duo's dedication to their respective careers. During the Time Magazine interview last year, Swift explained how she doesn't care about what people have to say about her relationship with Kelce. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care,” she said.