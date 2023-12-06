Taylor Swift named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2023

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has been breaking a series of records this year. Adding to her series of achievements, Time magazine has named the Midnights singer “Person of the Year” for 2023. The Cruel Summer saw major success these past few months, thanks to her Eras Tour shows and the namesake concert film. Only recently, Swift was crowned as Spotify's Global Top Artist of 2023. The 33-year-old singer reigned across various charts and emerged as the year's most-streamed artist. FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., May 5, 2023. According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion global streams since Jan. 1, 2023. That means the pop powerhouse has dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetón star Bad Bunny, who held the coveted title for three years in a row: 2020, 2021, and 2022. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)

Ending the year on a high note, Swift told the magazine, “This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been.” Back in October, following the box office hit of her Eras Tour film, Swift became a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion. This was huge not only for the singer but also for everyone in the music industry because the Shake It Off singer is one of the few artists who hit the billion-dollar club solely on her music career.