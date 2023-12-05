Taylor Swift joins Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey in Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023

“The most alluring thing a woman can have is confidence,” said the pop legend Beyonce. Women featured in the 2023 ranking represent six categories: business, technology, finance, media & entertainment, politics & policy, and philanthropy.

It is through this confidence in themselves, that women worldwide have reached stages and pedestals that could earlier only be dreamed of.

Forbes released its 20th annual ranking of the World's Most Powerful Women and this list is commendable. With CEOs, entertainers, politicians, philanthropists and policymakers, it includes the best idols for women out there.

Women featured in the 2023 ranking represent six categories: business, technology, finance, media & entertainment, politics & policy, and philanthropy. To determine the rank within each category, as well as overall rank on the list of 100, Forbes applied four metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence.

America's favourite pop star, Taylor Swift, has now joined fellow entertainers Beyonce and Oprah on the Forbes list of World's Most Powerful Women 2023.

Taylor has soared quite high this year as compared to her No. 79 ranking in 2022. In the 2023 list, Taylor is among the top 5 most powerful women in the world, with her ranking being 5.

She is joined by fellow entertainer, Beyonce at 36 and popular show host, Oprah Winfrey at 31.

Here are the Top 10 Most Powerful Women in the World:

1. Ursula von der Leyen: Politics & Policy, Belgium

2. Christine Lagarde: Politics & Policy, Germany

3. Kamala Harris: Politics & Policy, United States

4. Giorgia Meloni: Politics & Policy, Italy

5. Taylor Swift: Media & Entertainment, United States

6. Karen Lynch: Business, United States

7. Jane Fraser: Finance, United States

8. Abigail Johnson: Finance, United States

9. Mary Barra: Business, United States

10. Melinda French Gates: Philanthropy, United States

Women from the entertainment industry who are included in the list are:

5. Taylor Swift: Media & Entertainment, United States

31. Oprah Winfrey: Media & Entertainment, United States

36. Beyonce Knowles: Media & Entertainment, United States

37. Shari Redstone: Media & Entertainment, United States

39. Dana Walden: Media & Entertainment, United States

57. Donna Langley: Media & Entertainment, United States

58. Jennifer Salke: Media & Entertainment, United States

64. Suzanne Scott: Media & Entertainment, United States

67. Bela Bajaria: Media & Entertainment, United States

74. Rihanna: Media & Entertainment, United States

98. Mo Abudu: Media & Entertainment, Nigeria

100. Barbie: Media & Entertainment