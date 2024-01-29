Taylor Swift Tokyo concert: Ticket price, availability, cheapest seats, full 2024 schedule, and more

Calling all Swifties! Taylor Swift's epic Eras Tour is set to dazzle its next stop across the Pacific in Tokyo. The Cruel Summer singer is set to perform four concerts at the Tokyo Dome, which accommodates a maximum of 55,000 attendees. As the first overseas female artist to perform at the Tokyo Dome stage for four straight days, this is not just Taylor Swift's first trip to Japan in five years, but also an important one. But before you dance away into a glitter-fueled frenzy, let's explore the ticket prices, find the cheapest seats that won't break the pocket, unlock the concert schedule, and uncover all the insider tips to secure your spot in Taylor's Tokyo wonderland. Taylor Swift addresses her relationship with Travis Kelce(X, formerly Twitter)

Taylor Swift's Tokyo concert schedule

The 12-time Grammy Winner is set to shine from February 7 (Wednesday) to February 10 (Saturday), 2024, at the Tokyo Dome.

Dates:

Wednesday, February 7

Thursday, February 8

Friday, February 9

Saturday, February 10

Taylor Swift's Tokyo concert ticket price

On the ticketing website, the most economical tickets are around $350, and the next available option is $499. The prices rise, peaking at $1,202.81. This stands as a notably more budget-friendly option when compared to prior performances. Reportedly, during the Lover singer’s MetLife Stadium, upper bowl tickets went up for $1,700, and field-level seats were almost reaching $4,000.

Tickets availability

With the concert only a week away, seats are filling up quickly. Numerous reservations are already sold out, and the remaining options have only 2-3 seats available for booking. While some tickets are still accessible for offline purchase, the online ticketing website displays a prompt indicating that only 100 to approximately 131 tickets are left for each day at the time of writing.

