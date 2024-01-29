Taylor Swift Tokyo concert: Ticket price, availability, cheapest seats, full 2024 schedule, and more
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour heads to Tokyo Dome with four consecutive performances
Calling all Swifties! Taylor Swift's epic Eras Tour is set to dazzle its next stop across the Pacific in Tokyo. The Cruel Summer singer is set to perform four concerts at the Tokyo Dome, which accommodates a maximum of 55,000 attendees. As the first overseas female artist to perform at the Tokyo Dome stage for four straight days, this is not just Taylor Swift's first trip to Japan in five years, but also an important one. But before you dance away into a glitter-fueled frenzy, let's explore the ticket prices, find the cheapest seats that won't break the pocket, unlock the concert schedule, and uncover all the insider tips to secure your spot in Taylor's Tokyo wonderland.
Also read: Ben Affleck is on dad duty in rare outing with kids, joins ex-Jennifer Garner and wife Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Swift's Tokyo concert schedule
The 12-time Grammy Winner is set to shine from February 7 (Wednesday) to February 10 (Saturday), 2024, at the Tokyo Dome.
Dates:
- Wednesday, February 7
- Thursday, February 8
- Friday, February 9
- Saturday, February 10
Taylor Swift's Tokyo concert ticket price
On the ticketing website, the most economical tickets are around $350, and the next available option is $499. The prices rise, peaking at $1,202.81. This stands as a notably more budget-friendly option when compared to prior performances. Reportedly, during the Lover singer’s MetLife Stadium, upper bowl tickets went up for $1,700, and field-level seats were almost reaching $4,000.
Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's passionate on-field kiss ices Chiefs' Super Bowl cake
Tickets availability
With the concert only a week away, seats are filling up quickly. Numerous reservations are already sold out, and the remaining options have only 2-3 seats available for booking. While some tickets are still accessible for offline purchase, the online ticketing website displays a prompt indicating that only 100 to approximately 131 tickets are left for each day at the time of writing.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Schedule
- Tokyo, Japan (February 7-10)
- Melbourne, Australia (February 16-18)
- Sydney, Australia (February 23-26)
- Singapore (March 2-9)
- Paris, France (May 9-12)
- Stockholm, Sweden (May 17-19)
- Lisbon, Portugal (May 24-25)
- Madrid, Spain (May 30)
- Lyon, France (June 2-3)
- Edinburgh, United Kingdom (June 7-9)
- Liverpool, United Kingdom (June 13-15)
- Cardiff, United Kingdom (June 18)
- London, United Kingdom (June 21-23)
- Dublin, Ireland (June 28-30)
- Amsterdam, Netherlands (July 4-6)
- Zurich, Switzerland (July 9-10)
- Milan, Italy (July 13-14)
- Gelsenkirchen, Germany (July 17-19)
- Hamburg, Germany (July 23-24)
- Munich, Germany (July 27-28)
- Warsaw, Poland (August 1-3)
- Vienna, Austria (August 8-10)
- London, United Kingdom (August 15-20)