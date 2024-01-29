Ben Affleck is on dad duty in rare outing with kids, joins ex-Jennifer Garner and wife Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner joined by their children were spotted in a rare LA outing. The family reportedly attended a school musical performance and radiated smiles and relaxed vibes as they headed toward their car. In the photos by Page Six, the Chasing Amy actor can be seen on dad duty, being alongside his three kids, talking and enjoying some fun times. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's awkward Halloween encounter at children's school.(X)

Lopez, Affleck, and Garner bond in LA with kids

Confidently strolling through busy LA streets, Jennifer Garner (51) was joined by her youngest, Seraphina, and Samuel. Close behind, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (54) were spotted with Emme. Reportedly, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's co-parenting journey has blossomed into a "mature" harmony. On the other hand, the actor and filmmaker also share a good bond with his ex-wife’s partner, John Miller.

“Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John, hey have a mutual respect for each other”, a source told Us Weekly in November 2023.

Bennifer-Garner family tree

Affleck and Garner, who officially finalized their divorce in October 2018, three years after their initial separation, share three children: Violet Anne (18), Seraphina Rose (15), and Samuel (11). Meanwhile, with Jennifer Lopez, Affleck co-parents twins Max and Emme, who are 15 years old and were born during her relationship with Marc Anthony.

Inside the co-parenting

As per the insider who spoke to Daily Mail back in November, not only do Ben and Jen co-parent smoothly, but their current partners, John Miller and Jennifer Lopez, share a positive bond too. “Married to Affleck in July 2022, the Jenny From the Block singer has played a role in improving his relationship with Garner.”

John Miller, who also has his own child, is included in this amicable dynamic. Lopez and Affleck are often pictured together with Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The report quotes, “Jennifer Lopez’s presence has reportedly helped strengthen the bond between the exes, creating a welcoming environment for their kids in their luxurious Beverly Hills mansion.”