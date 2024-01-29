Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's passionate on-field kiss ices Chiefs' Super Bowl cake

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all over each other. M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore erupted as the final whistle blew, confetti swirling in the air as the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl 2024 after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s AFC Championship game. Celebrating the big victory, Taylor Swift wasted no time in planting a passionate kiss on star tight end Travis Kelce's lips. The lovebirds were seen snuggling while the entire team entered into a celebratory mood. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore(X still, OLIVIA REINER)

Taylor Swift kissed Travis Kelce on the field after Chiefs win

Also read: Taylor Swift vanishes from X search results after graphic AI images scandal

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

As the big announcement was made, Taylor Swift took to the field, her eyes bright with tears and her heart brimming with pride. The 34-year-old singer approached to congratulate Kelce, who was surrounded by teammates and cameras. The star tight end, had just led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 2024 with his outstanding performance. The 12-time Grammy-winning singer warmly kissed the NFL star before showering him with hugs and praises. Donna and Ed Kelce, his parents, stood alongside witnessing the heartfelt moment between the couple. Jason and Kylie, Kelce's brother and sister-in-law, were also in the suite supporting the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce hype speech for his team's big win

Travis Kelce on the other hand didn’t shy away from hyping his team’s big win. Referencing the Beastie Boys' lyrics "You've got to fight for your right to party," the tight end echoed the same lyrics he used last year when they clinched the 2023 Super Bowl, addressing friends and family of the Chiefs.

Also read: Is Masters of the Air Based on true events? Tom Hanks unveils untold WWII air combat tales

Meanwhile, the singer of Cruel Summer, accompanied by close friends Keleigh Sperry, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes, stood by, laughing, and watching her beau's celebratory gestures at the stadium.

Camera ‘go away please’

In another camera-captured viral moment, the singer was spotted requesting the CBS camera to 'move away' as it panned toward her in the VIP lounge at the stadium. In a promotional clip, Swift was shown gazing up at a TV screen in her suite, and for a few moments, she seemed to mouth what might have been, "Go away please," with a potential expression of annoyance.