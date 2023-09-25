Usher gets confirmed for Super Bowl 2024 halftime show, promises fans a spectacular and unforgettable performance

Usher has confirmed! 44-year-old singer will headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show! Usher Takes Center Stage: Super Bowl Halftime Show Spectacle! (usher/Instagram)

Usher will take the stage for the iconic halftime show, presented by Apple Music, at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, during the big game on Feb. 11, 2024.

In a statement, Usher expressed his utmost gratitude for the opportunity, saying it was "an honor of a lifetime" to finally mark a Super Bowl performance off his bucket list. He went on to promise an extraordinary show, saying, "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before."

However, this won't be Usher's first Super Bowl halftime appearance. He previously made a guest appearance during Super Bowl XLV in 2011, when the Green Bay Packers secured the famed Vince Lombardi Trophy, sharing the stage with the Black Eyed Peas.

Seth Dudowsky, the NFL's head of music, expressed, "I couldn't be more excited." He also showed excitement to collaborate with Usher, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver a halftime show that will go down in history.

Apple Music's Vice President, Oliver Schusser, was glad and thrilled for this partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation. Oliver spoke highly of Usher, describing him as an immensely talented performer and hoping for another remarkable Halftime Show from one of the world's greatest artists.

On Sunday, Apple Music teased an announcement on X with a skit featuring Kim Kardashian breaking the big news to Usher.

American rapper Jay-Z, along with his entertainment company, Roc Nation, will produce the halftime event for the fifth consecutive year. Jay-z had high regard for Usher following the headline announcement.

He claimed Usher as the ultimate artist and showman, emphasizing his unique journey that began at the age of 15. Jay-Z eagerly anticipated the magic that Usher would bring to the grand Super Bowl stage.

Furthermore, Usher and Jay-Z's have a history of collaborating on tracks such as Best Thing, Hottie Tottie, and Anything.

Notably, Usher is currently initiating an eight-night residency called Rendez-Vous Á Paris at La Seine Musicale in France. The residency will take place on September 24 and run until October 5, with tickets available on Live Nation.