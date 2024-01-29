Super Bowl 58, 2024: When and how to watch the NFL Championship

The NFL Conference Championships are here, and it’s time to show your support for the 49ers, Lions, Chiefs or Ravens. Get your Game Day snacks ready and watch the action unfold — the 2024 Super Bowl is only two weeks away. The San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens have the best chances of winning the Lombardi Trophy, but they have to face the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions first. Who will make it to Super Bowl 58? The 49ers set up a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl against Kansas City after recovering from a 24-7 halftime deficit to score 27 points and seal a dramatic NFC Championship victory in Santa Clara. (Photo by Christian Petersen and JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

The Super Bowl game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, where Usher will perform the first-ever Sin City Super Bowl halftime show. Are you excited for Super Bowl LVIII?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Here’s how you can watch the NFL Championship Game.

How to watch Super Bowl 58?

You can watch the Super Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on CBS. You can also stream it on Paramount+ or use the NFL+ app on your mobile device.

When to watch Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 will be on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl 58 ticket prices

$8,533 on Ticketmaster.

ALSO READ| Manchester United vs Newport County: Erik ten Hag reveals reason behind Rashford's absence in build-up to FA Cup tie

Where to watch the 2024 Super Bowl: Channel details inside

If you want to watch the 2024 Super Bowl in a fun and different way, you can check out the Nickelodeon version of the game. It will have slime, cool graphics, and some of your favourite Nickelodeon characters from the ocean. The Nickelodeon game will be on TV, but we don’t know yet if you can stream it online. So, make sure you have Nickelodeon on your TV if you want to see the Super Bowl with a twist.

Who's Taking Super Bowl halftime show stage?

Usher will be the star of the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. He is doing a show in Las Vegas, NV, which is close to where the Super Bowl will be. He will also drop a new album called Coming Home on the same day as the Super Bowl.