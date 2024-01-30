Travis Kelce's love language is a $6K diamond bracelet for Taylor Swift with hidden message

Travis Kelce just showered Taylor Swift with a $6K blingy surprise. Valentine's week came early for the lovebirds, with NFL superstar Travis Kelce surprising his lady love with a stunning diamond bracelet. Earlier the buzz wasn't just about the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens but also about Taylor's outfit of the day, catching the attention of keen-eyed fans who discovered something special. This piece of jewelry which the Cruel Summer singer was flaunting in the game is not just a glamorous accessory; it also holds secret messages. Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10.(AP)

Travis Kelce's diamond gift to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wasn't just cheering on the Chiefs to victory in the AFC Championship; she was a vision in team colors, declaring her support in red and black from head to toe. But the real sparkler on her wrist wasn't just any accessory. During the Sunday match where the Chiefs advanced to the 2024 Super Bowl, the Love Story singer wore a bespoke diamond friendship bracelet spelling out "TNT," a playful twist on Travis's and Taylor's initials.

According to the designer, they created two matching bracelets: one for Swift and a chunkier version for the footballer himself.

Decoding Taylor Swift’s friendship bracelet

Containing more than 4 carats of sparkle, this custom piece is a product of Wove's partnership with professional golfer Michelle Wie West. As per Page six, there is also a version available with three letters which costs around $5680.

Wove lead designer Kendall Junck, in a TikTok video earlier said, “As much as we would like to take credit for the TNT nickname, that was all Travis.” She continued, “It just feels so full circle because Travis and Taylor started dating because of a friendship bracelet … and they’re a Pennsylvania company, which is Taylor’s home state.”

Taylor-Travis and their bracelet connection

The NFL and Pop duo, who began their relationship last summer, have a love story akin to a fairytale. During an interview, the star tight end disclosed that he tried to give his phone number to the Grammy winner through a beaded bracelet.

Will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl?

Despite her Eras Tour Tokyo leg overlapping with the Super Bowl 2024 in February, the pop star is reportedly planning to traverse time zones to support her beau Kelce and his team in the Super Bowl. Taylor has four consecutive shows scheduled at Tokyo Dome from February 7 to 10, while the Super Bowl is set to take place on February 11.