Swift Control: Taylor likely secured a Super Bowl jet parking slot when she started dating Travis Kelce

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. For weeks, scrutiny over Swift’s travel has been bubbling up on social media, with people pointing out the planet-warming emissions of carbon dioxide released with every flight.(AP)

With Super Bowl LVIII nearing, the question of Taylor Swift's possible attendance remains a hot topic among fans. Swift is anticipated to arrive in Las Vegas directly after concluding her Eras Tour show in Japan, especially considering her consistent presence at boyfriend Travis Kelce's games.

However, if the Cruel Summer singer plans to fly from her upcoming Tokyo Dome concert to the sports venue to watch Beau play in the Super Bowl the following day, securing a parking slot for her plane could be challenging, as spaces are nearly full, causing concern. But looks like everything is under Swift's control!

Taylor Swift's private jet parking slot is likely reserved

The Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl LVIII with a decisive Sunday win against the Baltimore Ravens. Amidst this victory, speculation about Taylor Swift's potential attendance has grown, leading to a statement from the Japanese Embassy expressing hopes for her timely arrival.

Previously, there were worries about finding a parking spot for Taylor Swift's private jet during the game as it is going to be a star-studded event. However, early reports from Fox News indicate that Swift may have already secured a spot if she decides to attend. This follows her pattern of attending previous Chiefs playoff games and aligns with the expectation of Travis Kelce's last game of the season.

A representative for the Clark County Aviation Department told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday. “There seemed to be limited landing slots available at Henderson Executive Airport and North Las Vegas Airport weeks out from the biggest football game of the year.” With Taylor Swift, though, the pop sensation waits to act until after careful planning.

Jordan Brown, the CEO of Jet Agency, shared with FOX Business, "My guess is that Taylor Swift and her pilots and her team probably made slot requirements when ... [Taylor and Travis] first started dating, right? Because there was a good chance the Chiefs were going to go to the Super Bowl.”

The CEO continued by saying that while it's possible that the singer of Love Story hasn't been given a spot, that shouldn't be too concerning because there are people out there who could pull strings for the singer-songwriter. "She's a bad--s, So there's no question if anybody could do it, it's definitely her."

Taylor Swift under fire for use of private jets

Swift joins a growing list of celebrities facing scrutiny for private jet travel, with concerns raised about carbon emissions amid the ongoing global warming crisis. There might be a possibility that she doesn’t utilize her private one. In such cases, landing locations can be pre-booked for "drop-and-go" flights, where the aircraft departs and parks once passengers have been dropped off. However, as per Jordan Brown, “this option doesn't always work. Even the drop-and-go sometimes doesn't work because their ramp is full," he explained. As per the news outlet not only Taylor is looking forward to attending the Super Bowl, but she is reportedly planning on spending some time in Nevada as well.