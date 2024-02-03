Taylor Swift's childhood photos from a Grease musical resurface, fans say ‘insane crossover’

The world now has enough proof of Taylor Swift being a thespian thanks to Tobin Mitnick. On Thursday, the actor and comedian shared a thread of photos on Instagram, throwing back to the time when Swift played Olivia Newton-John's Sandy Olsson in a local production of Grease. The Taylor Swift Grease throwback pics were posted by her old co-star Tobin Mitnick on Instagram.(Instagram)

Mitnick was her co-star back then as he starred as her love interest, Danny Zuko - played by John Travolta in the ‘70s musical comedy. Captioning the post, “Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage."

Throwback photos of Taylor Swift as Sandy in a Grease production

The third picture especially caught Swifties’ eyes. It featured the Anti-Hero singer sporting a huge wig curly blonde locks as she must've channelled her inner Grease lead character energy.

Tobin Mitnick concluded his caption with a nod to Taylor's current boyfriend Travis Kelce, the tight end of Kansas City Chiefs: “Also trav the note is an f-sharp if youre interested. June 2000”, Tobin posted three snaps of their younger selves.”

Fans react to the Taylor Swift Grease throwback photos

The comments section of Mitnick's carousel post has been especially eye-catching now that fans have spotted Taylor Swift in Grease. Reactions such as “I NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS SAW THIS CROSSOVER COMING”, “This is an insane crossover” and “This was not the mashup I was expecting today” flooded the post with awestruck admiration.

Swifties never let go off the chance to speak admirably about their favourite pop star, and so comments like “This just further proves that Taylor had always been THAT girl…i can see why she is ruling major stages across the globe” also did good numbers. Yet some users couldn't get enough of Taylor's Sandy costume and wig, “Ok but Taylor’s wig is cracking me up”, while another user hilariously joked, “Why wasn’t this part of the eras tour”.