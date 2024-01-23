Sofia Vergara reveals the real reason which led to Joe Manganiello divorce: ‘I didn’t want to be an old mom’

Sofia Vergara is opening up about the reason that led to her divorce from Joe Manganiello. In a new interview with El País, Sofia said that she did not want to be the 'old mom' and that it would not be fair for the child. (Also read: Sofia Vergara's fellow America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel cracks joke on her divorce from Joe Manganiello) Sofia Vergara in London promoting her Netflix show Griselda.

What Sofia said about her divorce

While speaking to El Pais, Sofia talked about her personal life candidly. She said, "Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband [actor Joe Manganiello], who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

The actor, who has a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez, further said about motherhood, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce in July 2023, seven years after they tied the knot. As per Page Six, the couple said in a statement, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives. Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."

Sofia is reported to be dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, with whom she was spotted in October last year. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix series Griselda. She plays Griselda Blanco in the series, also known as the Godmother of Cocaine. She was a significant figure in the cocaine-based drug trade and the Miami underworld during the 1980s. The series is directed by Andrés Baiz, produced by Eric Newman and Sofía Vergara herself.

