Griselda first reviews are in: Sofia Vergara’s crime drama is a fascinating and fun watch

Sofia Vergara’s new web series, Griselda, hit Netflix on January 25. The crime drama tells the story of a savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman called Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful drug cartels in history, earning the moniker – ‘the godmother of cocaine.’ The series has been rated 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and the IMDb rating stands at 8/10. Reviews have been mostly positive for the series, with Sofia being lauded for her performance. (Also Read: Sofia Vergara reveals the real reason which led to Joe Manganiello divorce: ‘I didn’t want to be an old mom’) Sophia Vargara as the titular Griselda

What reviewers say

The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Sofia ‘lends Netflix’s soft Griselda some much-needed steel.’ They lauded Netflix for getting the representation right by hiring a Columbian actor for her role in the six-part series.

The Guardian rated it four stars, calling the series ‘pulpy and stylish.’ But they did point out that writer Doug Miro plays a little ‘fast and loose’ with the narrative by taking cinematic liberties.

Variety wrote that Sofia’s ‘turn as the vicious Narca Griselda is a fascinating watch.’ They lauded the actor’s transformation for the role, as well as for ‘showcasing a woman who transforms into a predator after being prey for so long.’ Collider praised Sofia’s performance but pointed out that the series’ ending ‘feels underwhelming’ and fails to explore the later stages of Griselda’s life.

Indiewire called the crime drama ‘predictable,’ writing that the series, while good, also felt like it could’ve done with at least two more episodes instead of ending abruptly. They also praised Sofia for ‘leaving a lasting impression.’ People called the series ‘a romantic fantasy with cocaine and corpses.’ They wrote that everyone in the series only exists to serve Sofia’s titular character.

About Griselda

The series, directed by Andrés Baiz, is based on the life of Columbian druglord Griselda Blanco Restrepo. Known as the ‘godmother of cocaine’ in 1980s Miami, Griselda was eventually assassinated in Medellín on September 3, 2012, aged 69. Her life has often been mentioned in songs by Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Westside Gunn and others.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also once acted in a Lifetime movie based on her life in 2018 titled Cocaine Godmother. Interestingly, Jennifer Lopez has also acted in a film called The Godmother based on Griselda, but it never released.

