Netflix stars Sofia Vergara in Griselda, as Miami's frightening drug queen | Watch

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara is back to grace the screens with Netflix's upcoming drama Griselda. The six-episode series shows Sofia playing the titular role of the frightening drug queen of Miami, Griselda Blanco. The six-episode series shows Sofia playing the titular role of the frightening drug queen of Miami, Griselda Blanco.

Netflix: Griselda

Netflix released the trailer of the show on YouTube on November 30, 2023. The trailer provides an in-depth peak into the life of the Colombian drug cartel leader, popularly known as ‘The Godmother.’ It has already been viewed by 31K people and liked by 1.9K of them.

The drama will be premeiring on January 25.

It opens up with a court scene in which a woman says that "Griselda Blanco has owned Miami distributing cocaine" for the last three years. A man beside her adds, "Ms. Blanco's operation has been efficient, deadly, and incredibly successful."

As on-screen text reminds viewers that the drama is based on real events, Griselda says, "There are a lot of women who leave the man but not the wife. I swear I know what I'm doing." The trailer cuts to a clip of Griselda speaking to a group of men and women outside of a motel.

“This is the country of dreams. We have the power to bring excitement back into their boring lives,” she says.

However, with the rise of an empire there is a rise in enemies and Griselda faces their wrath. When she tries to make a drug deal with a man he says, "I'm gonna tell every dealer in Miami not to touch your coke."

"One woman is behind all this. Pull the right card, the whole house comes down," a woman says as a photo of Griselda is seen on a crime investigation wall.

While her friend warns her of people enquiring about her all around, Griselda is not backing down without a fight. "After all that I have been through, I am not going to give it away for nothing. You wanna see how far I'll get?"

Next, we see a number of titles describing her as ‘queenpin,’ ‘innovator,’ ‘mother’ and ‘killer.’

The series has been created by Eric Newman, who also partook in the creation of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, and is directed by Andres Baiz. Along with playing the titular role, Sofia serves as the executive producer of the series, with Latin music star, Carolina Giraldo as Carla, Griselda's most trusted confidante.

Griselda: Social Media Reaction

“Buckle up for a ride with the queenpin herself! 👑💼 . January 25 can't come soon enough!” wrote a person on X.

“A new Griselda Blanco movie ? A big yess please” added another.

“Can't wait to see Sofia Vergara in a dramatic role as a villain,” expressed.