6 gripping crime sagas similar to Griselda that you can watch on Netflix

The recently released Griselda stands out as one of Netflix's highly anticipated shows of 2024, providing a compelling lead in Sofia Vergara. The actress, known for her remarkable small-screen performances, as expected, delivered another noteworthy act in the series.

Viewers who appreciate the gritty and tense tone of the series will undoubtedly be interested in exploring other projects that delve into similar themes. Fortunately, streaming platforms today offer a selection of crime shows that share common grounds with Griselda.

Here are six other shows that present compelling perspectives on classic narratives of crime, murder, betrayal, and corruption.

Narcos

Narcos

The show delves into the violent world of drug cartels, spotlighting the notorious Pablo Escobar, portrayed by Brazilian actor Wagner Moura. The series unfolds Escobar's establishment of the Medellín Cartel, his empire's ascent, and complex interactions with fellow drug lords and DEA agents, offering a gripping narrative of crime and power.

Ozark

A gripping series that follows financial planner Marty Byrde, played by Jason Bateman, as he relocates his family to the Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel. The show explores the challenges and dangers they face in their new criminal enterprise, leading to intense and suspenseful storytelling.

Queen of the South

A compelling show that chronicles Teresa Mendoza's rise in the drug trade. After escaping Mexico's drug cartel, she builds her empire in the United States. Filled with action, suspense, and intricate plots, it's a gripping portrayal of power struggles in the world of narcotics.

Queen of the South

Narcos: Mexico

A riveting series that explores the origins of the modern drug war. Set in the 1980s, it follows the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel and the DEA agents determined to bring it down. The show captivates audiences with its intense storytelling, complex characters, and the dangerous world of narcotics.

El Chapo

A show based on the life of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, the infamous Mexican drug lord. The series depicts his rise to power, escape from prison, and the challenges faced by law enforcement in their pursuit of him. It offers a gripping portrayal of the complexities in the world of drug trafficking.

Brotherhood

The show follows two brothers, one a law enforcement officer and the other involved in organized crime. Tensions rise as they navigate loyalty, justice, and morality, creating a compelling narrative within the gritty backdrop of Rio de Janeiro's criminal underworld.