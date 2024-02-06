PM Modi, Joe Biden among global leaders wishing King Charles a speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished King Charles III of Britain a swift recovery and good health on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with cancer. King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says. (AP)

Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III.”

After patiently awaiting sovereignty for over seven decades, King Charles was diagnosed less than 18 months into his reign. Buckingham Palace said that the King would temporarily take a step back from his duties and public engagements in order to undergo treatment and hopefully return as soon as possible.

King Charles took over the throne on September 8, 2022, after the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch in British history. His official coronation took place on May 6, 2023.

Releasing the statement, Buckingham Palace said, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement added, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

World leaders wish King Charles speedy recovery

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X, “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “The whole country will be rooting for the King today.”

US President Joe Biden said on X, “Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery.”

Biden told reporters, “I'm concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis. I'll be talking to him, God willing.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as reported by Reuters, said, “I like Canadians across the country and people around the world, I am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer. We're sending him our very best wishes - and hoping for a fast and full recovery.”