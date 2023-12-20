On King Charles' Christmas guest list, Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles: Who is he
Camilla Parker Bowles has two children with her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles- Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.
King Charles has extended invitations to the children and grandchildren of his wife Camilla Parker Bowles for Christmas this year, it was reported. Camilla has two children with her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles- Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. Laura Lopes, 45, is the youngest of Camilla and Andrew‘s children and has attended Oxford Brookes University to study history of Art and Marketing. She married in 2006 in a ceremony that included Prince William and Prince Harry on the guestlist. The couple have three children.
Her older brother is Tom Parker Bowles.
Here's everything you need to know about him
- Tom Parker Bowles, 48, is the eldest born son of Camilla and Andrew. He was born December 18, 1974 in London and grew up in Wiltshire.
- Tom Parker Bowles attended Summer Fields School, a boarding school for boys. He later attended Eton College where Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Prince William have also studied.
- He also studied at the Oxford University after which he acquired a passion for food writing.
- He then worked as a junior publicist for Dennis Davidson Associates, a PR firm back in 1993. Tom Parker Bowles later managed to land a role at Tatler magazine in 2001 and has been a columnist, food writer and broadcaster since.
- He also works as a restaurant critic at the Mail and food editor at Esquire.
- Tom Parker Bowles has also authored a number of cookbooks. His work has led to multiple appearances on the BBC food show MasterChef.
- Tom Parker Bowles was married to fashion writer Sara Buys from 2005 to 2018. The couple have two children together - Freddy Parker Bowles and Lola Parker Bowles.
- The couple have separated although Sara Buys continues to maintain a close relationship with the Parker Bowles family, media reports have claimed.
- Tom Parker Bowles will mark his first Christmas with the royal family this year in Sandringham.
- His children have also been invited to the celebrations.
