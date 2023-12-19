Is Prince William-Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte richer than her brothers?

Princess Charlotte is wealthier than her own brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, a report claimed. Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter has a net worth of £3.5 billion- slightly higher than Prince George’s current net worth of £3.4 billion. The net worth is based on the kids’ estimated future inheritance, The Mirror reported. Britain's Princess Charlotte, left and Prince Louis attend the Royal Carols - Together At Christmas service, at Westminster Abbey, in London.(AP)

Princess Charlotte edges out Prince George as “although her net worth has dropped by 12 percent since 2021, she still edges out her older brother Prince George, apparently due to the ‘Kate Middleton effect,’ where the fashion choices of the royal family can have a huge impact on fashion trends,” the outlet reported.

Princess Charlotte- like her mother Kate Middleton has inherited the ability to influence and boost the economy through her fashion choices, the report claimed. Charlotte’s fashion includes pieces from designers like Alexander McQueen, John Lewis, Next and Zara, it has been reported. She also frequently wears brands like Rachel Riley and Trotters.

“She also likes cardigans, hair bows, knee-high socks, and traditional leather shoes,” The Sun reported. The “Princess Charlotte effect” will only intensify, it added.

Kate Middleton's influence on sales for the British fashion industry is also enormous and cannot be overlooked. Prince William's wife boosts British brands upwards of £1 billion annually, research from Brand Finance said. Kate Middleton is “the most powerful royal fashion influencer” and pieces that she wears increase desirability 38 percent for American shoppers as well, it said.