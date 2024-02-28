King Charles working on ‘secret’ succession plan after cancer diagnosis: Report

King Charles III is believed to be working on his succession plan, which may involve his son Prince William, Mirror reported. The plan is being kept hidden from King Charles' second son, Prince Harry. The monarch was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month. The report quoted an interview with royal expert and author Tom Quinn, who said the Prince of Wales is "at the heart of the succession planning," but “no one trusts Harry.”(AP)

“Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now – officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact, it has now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles’ cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe,” he said.

The distrust is said to have come about following Harry's media interviews and attacks on the Royal Family in his debut memoir, Spare, he further said. "Succession planning is highly secret and no one trusts Harry to be part of it for the simple reason that if he feels in any way slighted or not given what he feels he deserves he will run straight to the media."

Harry said he was "grateful" to see Charles earlier this month. He also said that he loved his family.

Tom's comments come amid claims that Harry is willing to help the Royal Family following his father's diagnosis. The Duke of Sussex has confirmed he has some UK trips planned in the near future after paying a brief visit to his father earlier this month

Prince Harry's ‘Spare’

Prince Harry revealed that he decided to write "Spare" when he travelled to Britain for his grandfather's funeral in April 2021, according to the New York Times. During this time, he had a “staggering” realisation that neither his father nor his brother truly understood the reasons behind his and Meghan's move to California.

Feeling the need to communicate this, he thought, "I have to tell them." Thus, he embarked on the writing journey with the intention of addressing his family and the world.

In the book, Harry delves into his complex relationship with his brother, Prince William, and also expresses criticism toward his father. Additionally, Harry and Meghan issued several critiques of the royal family in their Netflix docuseries.

The youngest son of King Charles III made headlines in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan, left Britain and eventually settled in California, United States.